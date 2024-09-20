PureSense taps Soha Ali Khan to launch Watermelon Burst Glow Face Serum

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new range also features Grapefruit Squeeze, Rosehip Revive, and Guava Groove serums for targeted skincare solutions.
Soha Ali Khan partners with PureSense, a skincare brand from the house of Marico to bring a revolutionary product to life. Introducing the PureSense watermelon burst glow face serum.
In a digital film, Soha Ali Khan promotes a pink, shimmer-infused face serum packaged in a glass bottle. The serum contains 2% hyaluronic acid and watermelon extracts for instant hydration, along with Japanese rice extracts that provide 72-hour skin hydration.
The film highlights Soha’s holistic approach to achieving glowing skin complete with her regular workouts, healthy eating habits and taking care of her skin while adapting to its ever-changing needs. “As an artist, maintaining radiant and healthy skin is crucial, but true beauty comes from taking care of oneself both physically and emotionally. The Watermelon Burst Glow Serum by PureSense is my go to solution for days when my skin needs a quick, natural glow. It not only provides intense hydration but also enhances my natural glow, allowing my skin to breathe and shine without heavy makeup.” She further adds “PureSense has something to offer for everyone based on their needs—whether it’s bright, glowing, revived or clear skin.”
PureSense has expanded its Watermelon Burst Glow face serum line with three new serums as part of the ‘P.S. I Love Your Skin’ campaign. The new range includes Grapefruit Squeeze for brightening, Rosehip Revive for anti-aging, and Guava Groove for acne control, targeting specific skin concerns with tailored ingredients.
“Our goal is to empower people with products that delight the senses and deliver glowing results,” says Garima Dikshit, Business Head, PureSense, Marico Limited. “By using ethically sourced ingredients and innovative in-house formulations, we’re making high-quality skincare available to everyone – without compromising on performance.”