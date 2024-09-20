PureSense taps Soha Ali Khan to launch Watermelon Burst Glow Face Serum

The film highlights Soha’s holistic approach to achieving glowing skin complete with her regular workouts, healthy eating habits and taking care of her skin while adapting to its ever-changing needs. “As an artist, maintaining radiant and healthy skin is crucial, but true beauty comes from taking care of oneself both physically and emotionally. The Watermelon Burst Glow Serum by PureSense is my go to solution for days when my skin needs a quick, natural glow. It not only provides intense hydration but also enhances my natural glow, allowing my skin to breathe and shine without heavy makeup.” She further adds “PureSense has something to offer for everyone based on their needs—whether it’s bright, glowing, revived or clear skin.”