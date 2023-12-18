Somany Ceramics launches bathware range with Salman Khan

The TVC with Salman Khan highlights the aesthetics and functionality of the Somany's bathware excellence.
Somany Ceramics, a tile and sanitaryware industry, has introduced its premium bathware collection through a TVC featuring its brand ambassador Salman Khan.
The premium bathware range by Somany encompasses a diverse selection, including exquisite knobs, taps, shower range among other key products designed to upgrade bathroom aesthetics.
In the commercial, Salman Khan introduces Somany's bathware range and charms the audience by casually navigating through a lavishly designed bathroom and shower space featuring Somany's exquisite bathware collection.
The ad offers a glimpse into the varied offerings of the collection, culminating in a persuasive showcase of its distinctive features.
Abhishek Somany, managing director and CEO, Somany Ceramics, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "At Somany, we are dedicated to setting benchmarks of quality and excellence. Our premium bathware range focuses on providing top-notch products that redefines luxury. We believe our campaign will not only resonate with our customers but also set a new standard in the bathware segment."