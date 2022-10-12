SOMANY extends its association with Salman Khan for another 2 years

SOMANY roped in Salman as the brand ambassador in the year 2019
Somany Ceramics, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramic tiles and allied product segments, has decided to renew its brand endorsement contract with Superstar Salman Khan. SOMANY roped in Salman as the brand ambassador in the year 2019 and since then he has been a crucial part of SOMANY’s all the marketing communication (TV commercials, outdoor advertising, digital and social media campaigns).
SOMANY is actively expanding its footprints pan India. It is pursuing a 360-degree holistic strategy to expand its bandwidth by reaching out to the public. Salman Khan is associated with SOMANY and its campaign “Zameen Se Judey” since 2019. Brand SOMANY is thrilled to associate with Salman Khan as both share common ethos & traits.
Commenting on the renewed association with the Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Minal Somany, brand custodian, Somany Ceramics said “SOMANY is known to be a trusted tiles and bath-ware brand in India and we are excited to extend our association with Salman Khan, the leading star who is adored by the public. We, as a brand, believe in supporting our community and conveying our message through someone who rules in the heart of public.”
Salman Khan on the association said, “I resonate myself with SOMANY’s belief in being ‘Zameen Se Judey’. This brand delivers international quality products, keeping in mind the dynamic demands and choices of the consumers. SOMANY is taking ahead its legacy with progressive and modern technologies in all their products while being extremely humble, down-to-earth and Zameen se Judey in every endeavour it undertakes. It is always a pleasure for me to be a part of the SOMANY family and I am looking forward to cherishing this association.”
Since inception, SOMANY has been striving to provide its clients with the best service possible. Being devoted to its customers, the brand aims to fulfil the needs and specifications of its clients and works hard to ensure that the customers have no complaints. Salman Khan through his work has indeed performed various social activities and efforts to add value to make the community a better place. Salman Khan is the face of SOMANY and the ideal film star who resonates with the object of connecting with an audience and making them believe how a brand stands out. SOMANY is glad to have him on board again.