Advertising News

Sonali Bendre fronts Foxtale’s ‘Eternal Glow’ campaign

The new campaign promotes Foxtale’s Gluta-Vit C Advanced Brightening Serum, positioned as a topical skincare solution for improving skin tone and radiance.

afaqs! news bureau
Foxtale has onboarded Sonali Bendre as the face of its latest campaign centred on the theme of ‘eternal glow’. The actor fronts the brand’s Gluta-Vit C Advanced Brightening Serum.

The film adopts a minimal, studio-led setting and focuses on Bendre declining cosmetic procedures before the product is introduced as a topical skincare option. The narrative positions glow as a result of routine and formulation rather than invasive treatments.

The serum contains Glutathione and Vitamin C and is positioned as a brightening product aimed at improving skin tone and radiance. The campaign signals a shift from youth-centric beauty communication towards messaging that includes older consumers.

The film will be rolled out across digital platforms.

