Sonata Watches launches a new sub-brand Poze

To introduce the latest collection, the brand has collaborated with DDB Mudra Group to launch ‘What's Your Poze?’ campaign film.
Sonata has announced the debut of its newest sub-brand, Poze. Aiming to capture the essence of contemporary fashion, Poze is designed with the modern youth in mind, offering a range of watches that complement their online persona and everyday style.
Poze’s first line is a celebration of style and variety, crafted to suit both men and women who are actively seeking to elevate their fashion quotient. To kick off the sub brand launch, Sonata has released a campaign film. It showcases the unique charm of Poze watches and invites individuals to explore their personal style and express themselves through the brand's distinctive timepieces.
Prateek Gupta, head of marketing and product, Sonata, said, “At Sonata, we are dedicated to bringing the latest in fashionable timekeeping to our discerning customers. With Poze, we continue this tradition by offering a range of watches that are as much about making a personal style statement as they are about timekeeping. We invite the youth to define their style statements with Poze’s stunning selection, available at price points that make fashion-forward timekeeping accessible to everyone.”
For men, Poze has launched watches that balance the latest style trends with a sense of bold confidence. The selection has a contemporary mix of colours and plating colours.
For women, Poze has introduced an array of timepieces featuring elegant dials and select styles accented with delicate gemstones. The collection offers a palette of hues, from soft pastels and warm rose gold to bold and statement colors.
Poze collection is available at Sonata’s official website within the price range of Rs 725 to Rs 1499.