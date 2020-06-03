Sonu Sood joins Pepsi's Instagram campaign, encourages ‘Salaam And Namaste’ greetings

With this Sonu Sood joins Dabangg co-star and Pepsi brand ambassador Salman Khan who kicked off the digital-forward campaign last week.
Bollywood actor and lockdown hero Sonu Sood has joined Pepsi in its digital video campaign. The campaign aims at championing the cause of contactless greetings and encourages adherence to social distancing norms through the rather traditional salaam-namaste. With this video, Sonu Sood joins Dabangg co-star and Pepsi brand ambassador Salman Khan who kicked off the digital-forward campaign last week.
Sood shared a fun Instagram video in which he is seen dancing to the tunes of SWAG SE SOLO. In the video, he brings alive the message to his fans and to the nation that greeting each other with Salaam/Namaste is a perfect way to ensure social distancing and yet maintain connections responsibly.
Sood’s collaboration with Pepsi for a social cause in these trying times comes as no surprise as the actor has emerged as a real-life hero in the past few weeks. The actor has helped hundreds and thousands of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country owing to the lockdown. Sood has left no stone unturned in maximizing his efforts to help the migrant workers by providing transportation, food supplies and more than that, hope.
Speaking on the campaign, PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi as a responsible brand, aims to champion the cause of contactless greetings by encouraging people to use Salaam/Namaste. With social distancing being the new reality, we would need to re-evaluate the way we greet each other and through the video, we want to encourage people to act responsibly as they imbibe traditional greetings to communicate.”
On the association Sood, said, “I am proud to partner with Pepsi in driving the message to maintain social distancing thereby encouraging people to be responsible citizens. As we embrace the new normal, social distancing is the need of the hour and as public figures, it is our responsibility to communicate the importance of ensuring safety for ourselves and others. The act of greeting with Salaam and Namaste is simple yet effective and I have huge respect for people who are abiding by these contactless forms of greetings with Swag.”