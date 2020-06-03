Sonu Sood joins Pepsi's Instagram campaign, encourages ‘Salaam And Namaste’ greetings

On the association Sood, said, “I am proud to partner with Pepsi in driving the message to maintain social distancing thereby encouraging people to be responsible citizens. As we embrace the new normal, social distancing is the need of the hour and as public figures, it is our responsibility to communicate the importance of ensuring safety for ourselves and others. The act of greeting with Salaam and Namaste is simple yet effective and I have huge respect for people who are abiding by these contactless forms of greetings with Swag.”