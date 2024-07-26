Sony LIV unveils #MaamlaGambhirHai campaign to showcase Indian cricket’s new era of dominance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The platform has already announced several innovations and features for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.
The tour of Sri Lanka has been positioned by experts & analysts alike as the beginning of a new generation of Indian cricket. With a new team, a fresh perspective, and a seasoned appointment as coach, the Ab competition Ke Liye #MaamlaGambhirHai campaign brings to the fore India’s depth of talent, and the nation’s optimism in the team’s potential following Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as a coach.
With Sony LIV prepared to stream the first game commencing on Saturday, July 27, 2024, the platform has already announced several innovations and features for the upcoming tour. Streaming in four languages (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu), the platform will also have additional features such as batter, stump and bowler cameras that allow fans to pick specific camera angles to watch the game unfold.
Additionally following his heroics at the boundary line during the finals of the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Ashok Yadav will lead the team in Sri Lanka for the T20 leg of the tournament, with Rohit Sharma retaining his captaincy in the ODI format. For the Indian faithful, even though a new chapter begins in the T20 format, the series will also comprise 3 ODI games as part of the tour.
Aman Srivastava, head- marketing, Sony LIV, added, "Sony LIV is proud to bring this exciting era to fans in the country, the tour will also provide cricket enthusiasts a chance to catch cricket stalwarts, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli in the iconic Indian blue after their glorious world cup win! Through an approach that leverages audiovisual innovations, we are confident that the future is led by feature engagement.”