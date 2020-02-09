Sony Pictures' latest edition of #SonaManaHai campaign addresses fathers

Through a dedicated ad film, the campaign dwells on a subtly comic depiction of a father-son exchange over a late night Champions League football match. In a brief conversation, the kid manages to convince his dad to let him enjoy the match with him. Why? Well, 'Ronaldo and Messi don't play every day'. Now, if you follow football, you would probably know the plight of having to stay up late just to watch your favourite team or player play, especially in the Champions League. Since the matches are played in Europe, the time gap is excruciating for desi game lovers. With these insights, the new ad film picturises a conceivable conversation between a father and his son.