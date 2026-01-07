South Indian Bank highlights deep-rooted bonds in new Pongal campaign

South Indian Bank has rolled out a new Pongal campaign in Tamil Nadu centred on relationships, community bonds and everyday life in the state.

The film is set in a familiar Tamil neighbourhood and follows moments associated with the harvest festival, including family gatherings, inter-generational conversations and shared routines. The bank appears as a long-standing presence within these scenes, positioned as part of the local environment rather than a focal point.

Anchored by the line ‘Uravugal thaan Tamilagathin Valimai’, the campaign draws a parallel between the role of relationships in Tamil society and the bank’s long-term presence in the region. The narrative focuses on people, cultural continuity and shared values rather than overt festive symbolism.

“This Pongal, we are celebrating relationships that are built on trust and shared values, which resonate deeply with the people of Tamil Nadu. Through this campaign, we are presenting narratives that reflect everyday life and community bonds. Complementing these stories, we are also offering a wide portfolio of products along with attractive festive offers for our customers across the state”, said Easwaran S, DGM & head – Chennai Region, South Indian Bank.

Commenting on the campaign, Ramesh K P, head – Marketing, South Indian Bank said: “Tamil Nadu is an integral market for South Indian Bank, with strong relationships built over time. This campaign reflects our sense of belonging to the state. The Pongal film reinforces our positioning as a neighbourhood bank that understands regional sensibilities, celebrates local festivals and remains closely connected to the communities we serve”.

Conceptualised by Human Stories and produced by First Picture Show Company, the campaign has been distributed across digital platforms. According to the bank, the film crossed four crore views within three days of launch.