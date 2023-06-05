Spiderman becomes Zomato's delivery partner in new campaign

The food aggregator platform has announced its integration with the Hollywood film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'
In its new campaign, Zomato, the food aggregator platform, has turned Spiderman into a delivery executive to deliver customers' orders.
In the campaign video, Spiderman goes delivering food to people's doorsteps and they are excited, shocked, and clicking pictures seeing him.
They have also used classic quotes using food dishes' names like 'With Great Pav comes Great Bhaji’ and ‘A universe where people prefer Pakodas instead of Makodas’.
The food aggregator platform recently announced its integration with 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' According to media reports, this will be the first-of-its-kind in-film integration of an Indian company in a Hollywood movie.
With this, the brand name will be visible during the film. For this association, Zomato has curated an array of promotional activities, including adverts on out-of-home billboards and sky buses in four cities (Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai).