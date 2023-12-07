Spikes Asia announces jury line-up for 2024 with 12 jurors from India

The 93 jurors represent the best talent in the APAC market.
Spikes Asia 2024 has released its 2024 jury line-up. Among the 93 jurors, 12 jurors are from India.
The jurors from India include:-
Subir Majumdar, chief creative officer, Shobiz – a part of the Havas Creative Network, India (Brand Experience and Activation and Creative Commerce)
John Paite, chief creative officer, Media.Monks, India (Creative Data and Innovation)
Aditya Kanthy, CEO and managing director, DDB Mudra Group, India (Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy jury president)
Tanu Sinha, head of design, PepsiCo, India and South Asia (Design and Industry Craft)
Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett, India (Digital Craft and Social & Influencer)
Anusheela Saha, executive creative director, FCB, India (Direct and Outdoor)
Sanchita Johri, director digital and membership emerging markets, adidas, India, Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, Israel and South Africa (Entertainment, Gaming and Music)
Monica G Gambhir, co-founder and film director, Cutawayy Films India (Film Craft)
Lyndon Louis, executive creative director, BrandCare Asia, India (Healthcare president)
Uday Mohan, managing director, Havas Media Network, India (Media)
Amit Misra, CEO, MSL, South Asia and Southeast Asia (PR)
Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and India head of creative, McCann Worldgroup, India (Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio)
Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, says “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility in setting the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC. We’re thrilled to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms, including the highest ever representation of brands to the Juries, in addition to representation from Central Asia for the first time. We’d like to thank them all in advance for their dedication and expertise.”
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, adds, “We have an incredible line-up of exceptional talent and experts from across APAC who collectively bring a wealth of expertise into the Jury rooms. We're grateful to all of our 2024 Jury members for devoting their time and knowledge, and we can't wait to see our Jurors in action in Singapore next year.”