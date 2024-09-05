Spinny partners with Indore’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjit Singh

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be launched across digital platforms and will feature video and interactive content aimed at educating the public on traffic norms.
Spinny, a used car retailer, celebrates Teacher’s Day with a new collaboration. Joining forces with Indore’s iconic ‘Dancing Cop,’ Ranjit Singh, Spinny aims to raise awareness about the importance of traffic safety, road discipline, and responsible driving.
The social media collaboration between Spinny and Ranjit Singh focuses on road safety. The video combines Spinny’s community well-being efforts with Singh’s creative traffic management, aiming to raise awareness about road safety.
This collaboration with Spinny highlights road safety as a shared responsibility. Partnering with Ranjit Singh, Spinny aims to encourage drivers nationwide to improve their road safety practices.
Spinny team commented "Our cars take us far, but it's essential that we reach our destinations safely, This Teacher's Day, we thank all the road safety heroes who guide us towards the right and safe path, with special thanks to Ranjeet Singh aka Dancing Cop who serves as an inspiration that following rules can be fun.
