Spotify India’s new ad doubles down on the power of Bollywood and playlists

The audio streamer has always prided itself on its playlists.
Spotify India is going back to its roots. No, not back to Sweden but to its playlists. In this case, it is Bollywood Central, the home of the most popular songs from the Hindi film industry.
A new 90-second ad gives viewers a download on how songs from Bollywood help people connect with each other – from communal singing in a hostel to working out to getting into the groove at a party – there is nothing a Bollywood song cannot fix.
Playlists were the core focus of Spotify when it debuted in India in 2019.
The audio streamer then launched a hyper-contextual OOH campaign titled ‘There’s A Playlist For That’ (made by Leo Burnett).
On the billboards, the copy resonated with the cultural subtleties of various cities and neighbourhoods.
Spotify India’s many visual ads too have harped on its vast library of playlists. Some of its most famous spots on this topic featured actors Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Yashaswini Dayama.
In 2022, Spotify India blasted a multi-ad campaign during the Indian Premier League (IPL) which hilariously paired popular songs with various scenarios.