Spotify launches in-house creative agency ‘Creative Lab’ to help brands reach its audience more effectively

Audio streamer Spotify has launched ‘Creative Lab’, an in-house creative agency, to help brands reach its audience more effectively.
This service will be available in 11 markets including India, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.
The local Creative Lab teams in the markets will provide more local and nuanced insights, and work closely with brands and agencies to build campaigns through workshops, inspiration sessions, and collaborative ideation and conception.
Brands such as The Coca-Cola Company and Royal Enfield, among others, are already using Creative Lab to strengthen their brand storytelling in India.
“Spotify inspires artists, creators and advertisers at every stage to do what they do best: create. We currently work with brands to help them reach new customers, strengthen brand reputation, and deepen trust. Through Creative Lab, we want to focus on providing an additional service that enables brands and agencies to design their campaigns and messaging for the Spotify audience”, said Arjun Kolady, head of sales, Spotify India.