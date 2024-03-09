Spotify taps Publicis to service its global media account: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The holding company has created a bespoke team, Publicis OneVibe, to service the account.
Audio streamer Spotify, as per an Adweek report, has chosen Publicis to service its global media account after the conclusion of a multi-agency pitch.
The French agency holding network has created a bespoke team christened Publicis OneVibe to service the Spotify account. IPG Mediabrands’ UM was the incumbent media agency.
Publicis, the report states, will take over the nearly $245 million account by June 2024. It’ll take on global and regional brand media management, and support performance marketing initiatives. Spotify’s in-house team will continue handling its social performance spend.
“As Spotify’s business and ambitions evolve, embracing change is key to our creative edge, as is doing everything we can to connect with an ever-expanding global audience of more than 602 million users in more than 180 markets. We look forward to a new chapter of brand media and performance marketing excellence with Publicis OneVibe,” said Marc Hazan, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Spotify, in a statement provided to Adweek.