Sprite's 'Joke in a Bottle' campaign returns for laughter and fun

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, "Sprite 'Joke in A Bottle', now running in its second year, not only has regional jokes, but the campaign is regional too. Real comedians have joined forces with popular personalities to keep the heat down and laughter up. The campaign features stars like Kapil Sharma and SKY for the north market, Dev and Niranjan for the Bengali market and Sabyasachi and Biswa for Oriya. The campaign will surely tickle you in the language you love and strengthen the brand’s promise of Thand Rakh."