Sprite's 'Joke in a Bottle' campaign returns for laughter and fun

Sprite, the lime-flavoured beverage, is back with ‘Joke in a Bottle’, following the success of its inaugural season. Strengthening its Scan Karo, Joke Suno, Thand Rakho! campaign from last year, the brand will deliver comedic content leave audiences laughter.
With a scan of a bottle, youngsters can unravel jokes across 9+ regional languages across their most relatable topics such as exams, college, relationships, food, and much more.
The commercial stars Kapil Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Following this, the Bengali commercial will feature actor Dev Adhikari and comedian Niranjan Mondal, and the Oriya commercial will feature actor Sabyasachi Mishra and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath.
Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, senior category director, sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring back Sprite's Joke in a Bottle campaign, following the outstanding response from last year. Our goal remains unchanged: to infuse our consumers' lives with happiness, delivering genuine and relatable content that resonates with our brand ethos. Sprite is dedicated to offering an unmatched, delightful experience, and we are eagerly looking forward to spreading joy and laughter with everyone!”
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, "Sprite 'Joke in A Bottle', now running in its second year, not only has regional jokes, but the campaign is regional too. Real comedians have joined forces with popular personalities to keep the heat down and laughter up. The campaign features stars like Kapil Sharma and SKY for the north market, Dev and Niranjan for the Bengali market and Sabyasachi and Biswa for Oriya. The campaign will surely tickle you in the language you love and strengthen the brand’s promise of Thand Rakh."
Talking about the campaign, Kapil Sharma said, “I'm thrilled to team up with Sprite for 'Joke in a Bottle' as we serve up a refreshing dose of humour to bring smiles to faces nationwide. As a comedian, telling jokes is not only about making people laugh, but also about connecting with them through the medium of laughter. I am happy to be part of this campaign which not only entertains but brings out the funny side of life.”
Commenting on his association with Sprite, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, said, “I’m a fun-loving person and like to make people smile be it on pitch or off it. I'm excited to join hands with Sprite for 'Joke in a Bottle' that as an opportunity to entertain everyone, everywhere, with a simple scan on a Sprite bottle.”