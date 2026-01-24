Spykar marks Republic Day with changemaker-led digital campaign

Spykar has released a digital campaign around Republic Day featuring three Indian achievers from sports and the arts. The campaign forms part of the brand’s ongoing Daur Apna Hai initiative and is being rolled out as a three-film series on social media.

The films feature motocross champion Rustom Kersi Patel, parapistol shooter Srishti Arora, and dancer-choreographer Mohan Pandey. Each film focuses on the individual’s personal journey and professional milestones, highlighting their paths from early challenges to international recognition.

Patel’s film traces his journey from competing as a six-year-old at an official motocross event in 1985 to later coaching the Indian national team. Arora’s story follows her rise through India’s competitive shooting circuit, including her international debut at the New Delhi World Cup in March 2024. Pandey’s film looks at his role in taking Indian street dance to global competitions such as World of Dance and the Hip Hop International World Championships.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Vakharia, CEO and co-founder, Spykar, said: “The campaign is not just about excellence, it is about India’s evolution, India’s rise, and Indians who came from a time when the odds were stacked against them, yet went on to put India on the global map. It is about how they resonate with Daur Apna Hai as a mindset and with Spykar.”

The first film has already been released, with the remaining two scheduled to go live on January 24 and January 25.