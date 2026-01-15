Spykar uses AI models alongside creators in new digital campaign

Spykar has rolled out a new digital campaign titled Made to Fit Every Story, built around Chico, one of its key denim fits. The campaign experiments with the use of artificial intelligence alongside human influencers, placing both within the same visual narratives.

The films feature AI-generated models and social media creators appearing together, marking an uncommon format in Indian fashion advertising. Rather than relying on conventional masculinity-led storytelling, the campaign adopts a female point of view to frame its narratives.

Each film begins with a situation driven by women’s expectations expressed online. These moments are followed by exaggerated, AI-driven visual sequences that translate those expectations into stylised transformations, with the Chico fit remaining central across scenarios. The structure positions the denim as a recurring element within different personal stories.

The campaign also shifts focus from traditional male-centric portrayal to how men are perceived and imagined through external perspectives, using humour and visual exaggeration to underline the idea.

Sanjay Vakharia, CEO and co-founder, Spykar, said: “Fashion advertising for men has traditionally been built around a fixed idea of masculinity. With this campaign, we consciously move away from that and flip the gaze. We wanted to tell stories that feel familiar to how young people connect today. The campaign is tech-forward and interesting as it integrates AI-generated characters as models alongside social media influencers.”

The campaign concludes each narrative with the question: “Every girl has a story—the real question is, are you dressed to be the main character in it?”

Made to Fit Every Story is currently live on Instagram.