Spykar's election campaign urges young Indians to vote, highlighting that not voting is not cool

The campaign aims to reach out to young voters aged 18–30 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming schedule.
Spykar, India's denim and casual wear brand, announces the launch of its integrated campaign, dedicated to inspiring and mobilising the nation's youth to participate in the upcoming general elections actively.
The Spykar voting campaign coincides with the upcoming election schedule in the target states. Commencing with Gujarat on May 7, followed by Maharashtra (excluding Pune) on the same date May 7, the campaign extends its reach to Pune on May 13, culminating with Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh on May 20. This campaign targets young voters aged 18-30 across targeted states, who are passionate about making a difference through their vote.
A brand film leads the campaign, and aims to ignite a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among young and first-time voters, urging them to exercise their democratic rights. Through a dynamic narrative, the film portrays the pivotal moment when two young girls, enamoured by a boy at a café, choose to overlook him upon discovering his failure to vote. The central message conveyed by Spykar is that if you have not voted, you are not cool.
Through this campaign, Spykar aims to create a memorable brand experience by offering exciting rewards to those who visit Spykar stores and flash their inked fingers – a symbol of their participation in the democratic process. Spykar is also urging voters to share their inked finger selfies on Instagram and other social media platforms for rewards from the brand.
Sanjay Vakharia, co-founder and CEO, of Spykar, commented, “Today’s youth is different from that of the yesteryears. Apart from being rebellious, fun-loving, and carefree, they are conscious and take their social responsibilities very seriously.” He further added, “We wanted to bring these virtues to the forefront. Choosing who should lead us to a better tomorrow is our right and to vote is our obligation towards protecting the future of our country; nothing less will do - that’s the mindset of the young and restless of our generation which this film intends to resonate with.”
Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the latest Spykar election campaign. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, retail POS, outdoor, digital outdoor, and print, for audiences across the country.
Suvajyoti Ghosh, MD & chief creative officer, Brandmovers India, said: “When the team at Spykar approached us with a brief to create conversations around the Indian general elections and assert its relevance among its young, restless and opinionated audience, we took the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the contemporary youth by urging them to vote instead of just having or sharing opinions on social media.”