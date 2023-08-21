SRK and Alia vouch for FabriCare’s high-performance fabrics in a new campaign

The campaign centres around the themes of action and humour while maintaining the aesthetics of a home decor brand.
D’Decor has recently unveiled its in-house brand, 'FabriCare,' which specialises in high-performance fabrics. To commemorate this launch, the brand released an ad film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. The campaign has been executed by 82.5 communications.
Distinguishing itself from previous D’Decor advertisements featuring SRK and Gauri Khan, this film infuses a playful touch while effectively highlighting the unique selling points of FabriCare's fabrics.
Mayur Varma, Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, shared that the essence of the brand's directive was to accentuate the unique selling points and individuality of FabriCare. “FabriCare is a new brand from the house of D’Decor and the whole intention was to create a new world for the brand,” he says.
Varma further explains, “D’Decor is all about beauty and romance, Fabricare is all about high-performance fabric. It was very important for us to create a world that is different so that people don’t get confused.” While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are synonymous with D’Decor, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are now forging a new realm with FabriCare.
In line with this perspective, Varma elaborates, “Because D’Decor is all about the romance between SRK and Gauri we thought about letting humour and action take their course for FabriCare while still maintaining the aesthetics of the brand."
Varma hinted at the imminent release of additional films under this campaign. The ad film was directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma 2.0.