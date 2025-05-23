SRK chops onions & Kiara plays charades in Myntra End Of Reason Sale ad

Myntra gears up for its 22nd edition of the End Of Reason Sale (EORS) with an unconventional ad campaign titled ‘Sunder ke Papa ki Saree ki Dukaan’. For this new ad, the popular fashion e-commerce platform pooled in the star power of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, youth icon Kiara Advani, and celebrated director-choreographer Farah Khan alongside her social-media famous cook, Dilip.

The newly dropped ad is a behind-the-scenes-style film of a shoot gone off-script. Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, Myntra's brand and communications agency on record since July 2023, the ad uncoventionally weaves the narrative that Myntra’s popular EORS needs no advertisement.

Director of the ad, Farah Khan, declares that the offers are too phenomenal to need an ad ("Aisa offer, iski ad banane ki kya zarurat hai?"), scrapping the shoot.

Hence, the camera-ready Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, who are already under contract to film the ad, find themselves doing mundane tasks like chopping onions at Dilip’s request, posing for selfies with fans or playing charades instead.

At some point, both the actors end up shooting an ad for Dilip’s cousin, Sunder’s father’s saree store, giving the ad campaign its quirky name.

Since there is no need for an ad for Myntra’s EORS, the narrative ends with the duo enjoying Farah reluctantly choreographing a Myntra employee's sister’s sangeet since Farah is also under contract and has to make herself useful, just like Khan and Advani.

Speaking about the campaign, Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, says, “We had Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Farah Khan as brand ambassadors, but we thought we may as well use them for other bizarre things since the sale doesn’t really require an ad”.

Shah Rukh Khan has been a regular at Myntra's EORS campaigns as the face of the '18th edition of Myntra's End of Reason Sale' in June 2023. More recently, he also starred alongside Kiara Advani and Karan Johar in ‘Myntra's 20th Edition of EORS' campaign in May 2024.

This is what Shah Rukh Khan had to say about the ad: "It’s always exciting to be part of a concept that breaks convention. Myntra’s confidence in its proposition, that the event sells itself, is both bold and engaging”.

Kiara Advani has also had a longstanding association with Myntra. She has featured in multiple ads for the brand, including the ‘Trend IRL’ campaign in May 2024. Additionally, she has shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Farah Khan in a previous Myntra ad for its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ around September 2022, where Farah played the role of a director.

Advani commented on the campaign, saying, “The idea of skipping the usual ad format for something more playful and self-aware, like doing random chores on set, was refreshing”.

Farah Khan also frequently directs and stars in Myntra's ad campaigns. Some of her notable appearances were in Myntra's 2022 BFF ad and its March 2025 'Jashn-e-Iftar' campaign.

“It (the ad) certainly allowed for some unconventional directing choices, said Farah, “ who knew SRK was such a good onion chopper, or that he and Kiara were game for dumb charades on set! It was amazing to have Dilip on set too”.

While Dilip, Farah Khan’s cook, has gained considerable popularity in Khan’s YouTube vlogs for his humour, wit and personality, the Sunder ke Papa ki Saree ki Dukaan ad campaign by Myntra marks his debut outside of YouTube. This ad also marks the first time Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Farah Khan have starred together in a Myntra advertisement.

Considered as one of India’s biggest fashion sales, the Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) is the brand’s flagship bi-annual shopping festival. For the duration of the sale, consumers can avail up to 80% off on all kinds of fashion apparel and lifestyle products from national and international brands.

The sale brings together an expansive selection of over 4 million styles from more than 10,000 leading brands like Levi's, L'Oréal, Nike, H&M, DECATHLON, New Balance, Wrogn, Rare Rabbit, Lakme, Puma and many others.

The Myntra EORS 2025 is officially scheduled to begin on May 31, 2025. However, Myntra Insiders who are a part of the brand's special loyalty program will enjoy exclusive early access to the sale starting from May 30, 2025.