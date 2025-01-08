SRK is the mastermind behind the heist in D’YAVOL X’s new film

Fashion label D’YAVOL X has set the internet ablaze with its latest ad campaign, leaving Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled. A few days ago, the brand teased audiences with a short film, in which SRK plays the enigmatic mastermind behind a series of high-profile heists.

The story opens with police investigating the theft of historical treasures such as the Kohinoor diamond, a statue of Alexander the Great, among other priceless artefacts.

Just as they struggle to identify the mastermind behind these high-profile heists, Leonardo Da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa mysteriously vanishes from a museum in France. The teaser wraps up with a close-up of someone’s eyes—and fans can instantly guess the iconic figure behind it all.

This marks a return for SRK, whose last major on-screen appearance was in Dunki movie (December 2023). While his voiceover for Mufasa delighted audiences, fans have been eagerly awaiting his signature charm and dashing presence. D’YAVOL X has finally granted that wish, albeit a little late for Christmas.

In the latest campaign, SRK steps into the spotlight to promote the brand co-founded by his son Aryan Khan. He announces the arrival of the limited-time X3 collection, set to drop on January 12, 2025, promising a "masterpiece" to kick off the year.

The one-minute-and-22-second ad is a treat for fans. The first 30 seconds play out like a movie trailer, complete with dramatic visuals and an air of mystery. But the second half reveals the true purpose—a tease for D’YAVOL X’s upcoming collection.

The ad shows SRK entering a dimly lit room, exuding his trademark charisma. The space is filled with the stolen artefacts from the teaser, while words such as "timeless," "priceless," "treasure," and "iconic" flash across the screen.

In a cinematic twist, SRK approaches the Mona Lisa and replaces it with a jacket—a nod to the brand’s luxury streetwear ethos.

A true family affair: Aryan directs, Gauri produces, and Shah Rukh Khan stars in this highly anticipated film.

Last year, D’YAVOL X released an ad featuring SRK and Suhana Khan, celebrating the brand’s collaboration with Disney.

Launched in April 2023, D’YAVOL X is a limited-release streetwear brand, established by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh as part of the multi-category D’YAVOL Luxury Collective.

While Aryan serves as the brand’s creative director, overseeing its design and marketing strategies, SRK has been a constant pillar of support, promoting the brand’s ventures since its inception.

It caters to a niche audience that values exclusivity and premium craftsmanship. The brand deliberately limits its collections, charging upwards of Rs 2 lakh for pieces from its debut drop. This scarcity-driven model reinforces the brand’s luxury appeal, creating a sense of urgency among fashion enthusiasts.

Following the film's release, the brand has been sharing images of the new collection's designs, which will be available for purchase on January 12, as announced by the brand.