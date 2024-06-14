SRK steals the show in Myntra's 'Trend IRL' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Myntra, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce brand, has announced the iconic Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The Baadshah of Bollywood will be seen in Myntra’s Trend IRL (trend is real life) campaign that shines a spotlight on Myntra as the go-to platform for Trends from the world of fashion, urging users to discover new trends and stay updated in the constantly evolving world of fashion.
SRK’s iconic looks have not only influenced fashion trends over the years but also showcased SRK's versatility and sense of style, making him an authentic fashion icon in the industry. As Myntra continues to solidify its position as the go to destination for the latest trends in the country, the association with Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador aligns perfectly with the brand's strategic goals.
Speaking on the association with Shah Rukh Khan as a brand ambassador, Vijay Sharma - senior director, marketing, Myntra, said, "We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Shah Rukh Khan as the new brand ambassador of Myntra. He is the OG trendsetter whose influence transcends generations and demographics, making him a timeless icon in the world of fashion and lifestyle and a perfect fit to embody the spirit of our brand. Together with SRK, we aim to inspire a generation of trend-first shoppers to explore the exciting world of fashion on Myntra and discover their personal style!"
In Myntra's latest ad films starring Shah Rukh, fashion takes center stage with a humorous twist! Set in a conventional office space, Shah Rukh effortlessly steals the show with his ever-evolving style. As he struts his stuff in a number of chic outfits, from casual textured polos to crochet shirts, SRK's fashion choices inspire those around him to step up their style game. With each "Dashing Haan" moment, Myntra's Trend IRL campaign comes to life, showcasing the power of real-life trendsetters and the endless stream of fresh trends waiting to be discovered on Myntra’s TrendNXT page.
The Trend IRL campaign celebrates individuals who inspire and influence others through their unique fashion choices. With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the campaign, Myntra showcases a film highlighting Western wear trends. Through this campaign, Myntra emphasises its role as the go-to platform for discovering fresh trends from the world of fashion. The films also encapsulate Myntra's mission to democratise fashion and elevate the nation's fashion quotient. The campaign aims to convey that true fashion statements are made in everyday life.
Speaking on the association, Shah Rukh Khan, said, “For me, fashion is all about expressing my individuality. Myntra understands India's fashion needs, making on-trend premium and international brands accessible to all. I am delighted to be associated with Myntra, and together with the brand, look forward to inspiring trend-first fashion!”
Shah Rukh was previously seen representing Myntra, as the face of the 18th edition of the End of Reason Sale (EORS), and more recently featured alongside Karan Johar in representing the landmark 20th edition of the event.