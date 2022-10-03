Star Sports bowls a new ad for upcoming India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match

“There is no contest bigger than India versus Pakistan in a cricket match, and it gets even bigger at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Our first promo illustrates the happiness and pain that India’s win or loss against Pakistan inflicts upon even the strongest of fans. As the greatest rivalry in cricket sets to open the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, we hope to bind the nation in #BelieveinBlue and cheer together for Team India,” said a Star Sports spokesperson.