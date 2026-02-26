Subscribe

0

Advertising News

Star Sports’ India vs Zimbabwe match teaser sparks bias claims

As the tournament gathers pace, the spotlight is not only on the players but also on how the game is framed by broadcasters. And frankly, many fans are demanding better.

author-image
Ubaid Zargar
New Update
Screenshot (36)

India may be gearing up for another high-stakes clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, but off the field, it is the broadcaster that has found itself on the defensive.

A new promo by Star Sports for India’s upcoming Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe national cricket team has drawn sharp criticism online, with fans accusing the network of producing a one-sided and biased advertisement.

The 30-second spot, posted across the broadcaster’s social media handles, positions the Indian side as primed for a muscular resurgence. The tone is confident, bordering on chest-thumping. What it does not feature, however, are visuals of Zimbabwe’s players. Not one frame, according to several viewers who were quick to call it out.

“At least give some screen time to Zimbabwe too. You are the official broadcaster and acting petulantly isn’t very eye soothing!” one fan wrote in response to the video.

Another viewer suggested that a more balanced portrayal would have made for better storytelling. “You should give some space to opponent’s players also. That makes more impact and creates more excitement among the audience. Please note this for next ad,” the comment read.

For a tournament that prides itself on global competition and unpredictable drama, the absence has not gone unnoticed. After all, sport thrives on rivalry. A contest requires two sides, even if one happens to be the sentimental favourite.

The criticism comes barely days after the network faced widespread backlash for a promo ahead of India’s match against South Africa national cricket team.

That advertisement depicted South African fans as “chokers”, leaning into a long-running sporting stereotype.

The dialogue was widely perceived as belittling and unnecessarily provocative. Ironically, India went on to lose that match, prompting further scrutiny of the tone the broadcaster had adopted.

Social media users were unsparing. “Perhaps this episode will teach our ad makers that arrogance masquerading as marketing is neither clever nor graceful,” one user wrote on X.

Among those weighing in was Indian quizzer and sports producer Joy Bhattacharjya, who posted a direct appeal to the broadcaster. “Hey Star Sports. These ads are condescending, not close to being funny, and put pressure on the team and its fans. Please desist,” he wrote.

The earlier South Africa promo was eventually taken down from the network’s handles. 

As for the Zimbabwe ad, many fans have also shown appreciation for the promo, saying that it is more appropriate in comparison to the one created for the South Africa game. 

Sports marketing has long walked a fine line between bravado and hubris. A dash of swagger can energise fans; too much can feel like tempting fate. Broadcasters, particularly official rights holders, are often expected to strike a balance between national enthusiasm and sporting respect. 

For Zimbabwe, a team that has repeatedly punched above its weight in global tournaments, and has performed remarkably well so far in the tournament, the omission has struck some fans as dismissive.

For Indian supporters, many of whom take pride in the sport’s spirit as much as its victories, the concern appears less about sentiment and more about tone.

Star Sports ICC Men's T20 World Cup
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment