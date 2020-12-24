Star Sports takes ‘Jingle Bells’ route to recharge IPL fever

Star Sports’ Christmas special video ‘How I Miss Dream 11 IPL’, is a remake of the original Christmas carol ‘Jingle Bells’.
Dream 11 IPL 2020 might be over but Star India is making sure that the fever remains alive in public memory. After a major delay caused by COVID, this year’s IPL captured the highest viewership in its history.
The major cricketing event came in and filled the entertainment vacuum caused by the dearth of fresh content on TV and OTT platforms. Star Sports just released a Christmas special video ‘How I Miss Dream 11 IPL’, a remake of the original Christmas carol ‘Jingle Bells’. Star’s version of ‘Jingle Bells’ has been crafted and produced by its in house teams.
The song is a collective of viewers and cricket fans lamenting the absence of IPL from their screens. As the video complements the Christmas fervour, the industry is already prepping for the 2021 session.
Reports suggest that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will start conducting player auctions by mid February next year. Also, IPL 2022 will likely include two new teams.