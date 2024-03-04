Star Sports unveils "Ajab Rang Dikhega" campaign for TATA IPL 2024

Sanjog Gupta, head- sports, Disney Star, said, “TATA IPL 2023 was the biggest IPL in TV history and reiterated the belief that ritualism, community and togetherness are essential facets of the live cricket viewing experience. This year, our campaign is an ode to the plethora of emotions that fans around the country will experience over the next couple of months. Unlike Indian cricket, where pride is the pervasive fan sentiment across the nation, IPL allows different fans to take sides and experience distinct emotions in the same moment. And these emotions are elevated when they are experienced in the company of friends, families and/or community. The goal of the campaign is to elevate the stature of TATA IPL, drive fan tribes to support their teams even more passionately and excite viewers for an unparalleled experience on Star Sports.”