Starbucks celebrates India’s flavours with new Classics Coffee range

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new range also include Classic Sandwiches featuring Chilli Paneer, Spinach Corn, Paneer Tikka, Egg and Mayo, and Chicken Salad.
Starbucks has launched the all-new range of Classics coffee. The Starbucks Classic coffee menu is a tribute to India’s sensory heritage, as the brand completes 12 years in India.
Made with Indian ingredients and prepared carefully, the coffees combine local flavours with consistent quality.
Made with top 3% Arabica coffee beans of the World, the Classics coffee beverages are light and have the perfect sweetness, texture and temperature for people in India. The menu includes the Classic Hot Coffee, a blend of rich espresso and milk, and the Classic Iced Coffee, a combination of bold espresso, jaggery, and milk starting at Rs 150.
The range also features Classic sandwiches – crafted in the best loved flavours. The range includes the Chilli Paneer Sandwich, Spinach Corn Sandwich, Paneer Tikka Sandwich, Egg and Mayo Sandwich, and Chicken Salad Sandwich promising.
Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks, stated, “With more than a decade of history in India, we have been captivated by our country’s unique diversity, the vibrant cultural tapestry and numerous streaks of ideas brewing around us. This inspired us to create a beverage lineup which is a true testament to the growing cultural confidence and pride of India. Meticulously crafted, each beverage is curated with top 3% arabica coffee beans from the world to reflect the taste buds of the Indian consumer, combining it with our Third-Place experience to celebrate not just special occasions, but everyday moments and conversations with loved ones. The Classic beverages are inspired by and for India”