Starbucks India celebrates 10th anniversary with its new campaign #BrewYourOwnStarbucks

Talking about the campaign, Deepa Krishnan, chief marketing officer, Tata Starbucks said, "As we mark our 10th anniversary in India, we want to celebrate all our customers and the hidden barista in them. Our customers are as passionate about coffee as we are and are full of new ideas and creativity. In this unique campaign, customers are invited to share their own bespoke recipes for a Starbucks beverage and stand a chance to get their names and special beverages featured on the Starbucks menu. This unique first of its kind initiative is our way of thanking our customers and giving them an opportunity to be Starbucks baristas.”