Stayfree launches new campaign to highlight how period nights and days need different pads

Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and essential health business unit head, Kenvue states, “As a brand, we know that period nights can make most women feel compelled to sleep in one position due to fear of leakage and staining. And this becomes one more discomfort related to periods for women to manage. We designed Stayfree Secure Nights to solve this consumer problem with a superior cottony soft pad which is longer in length* and wider in the back* providing up to 100% protection# from leakage and staining while sleeping. Our latest campaign helps women find a solution to their night-time leakage worries during periods, so they can sleep worry-free through the night.”