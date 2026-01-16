Stovekraft introduces Insta-Mami to modernise traditional cooking in latest ad

Stovekraft has rolled out a new campaign for its Pigeon Idiyappam Maker, introducing a brand character called Insta-Mami to highlight changing approaches to traditional cooking in Indian homes.

The campaign centres on a television commercial that presents Insta-Mami as a stylised, superhero-like figure, using humour and exaggeration to move away from conventional appliance demonstrations.

Idiyappam, a staple in many South Indian households, has traditionally been associated with time-consuming preparation. The campaign reflects a broader shift among younger households and working women who seek to retain traditional food habits while reducing preparation effort. The product is shown as addressing this need through a battery-operated, trigger-press mechanism designed for quicker use.

Rather than focusing solely on product features, the campaign uses Insta-Mami as a narrative device to embody convenience and efficiency, while remaining rooted in familiar cultural cues. The character is framed as capable and in control, avoiding stereotypical portrayals often seen in kitchen appliance advertising.

Commenting on the campaign, Amitabh Bhatia, head – Brand & Marketing, Stovekraft, said: “The insight was simple yet powerful—people don’t want to give up traditional food, they just want smarter ways to make it fit their lives today. Insta-Mami represents a new narrative—where tradition is not slow or outdated, but fast, empowering, and effortless. By creating a character instead of a conventional product story, we’ve made the benefit instantly memorable and relatable.”

The campaign has been rolled out primarily across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, regions where idiyappam holds strong cultural relevance. These markets also represent a growing base of urban consumers balancing tradition with modern lifestyles.

“Innovation for us is not just about creating new appliances—it’s about simplifying everyday cooking while staying true to the traditions people care about,” said Rajendra Gandhi, managing director, Stovekraft. “Insta-Mami is a bold creative expression of that belief. She reflects our consumer—rooted in tradition, progressive in outlook, and unapologetically strong.”

Stovekraft has indicated that Insta-Mami may evolve as a longer-term brand character, depending on relevance across categories and consumer response.