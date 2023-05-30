Students compromising on sleep or meals for study shouldn't be normalised : ASCI reprimands educational advertisements

Responding to the new guidelines, Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs said, “Education advertising touches almost every citizen in the country. Ensuring the sanctity of advertising in this sector is an important task. The ASCI guidelines address the various issues that plague the sector and we hope that the industry will follow these in letter and spirit. I would like to reiterate that misleading ads are also a violation of the Consumer Protection Act and all necessary steps will be taken to keep our citizens safe”.Talking about the amendment to education guidelines, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: "In addition to ads not being misleading, the updated guidelines also provide for the physical and mental well-being of students, particularly school students. While ﬁerce pressure in education is a reality, advertising must not perpetuate this problem. normalise it or exploit student and parental vulnerability. Based on our Ed-Next study, such issues were identiﬁed, and post extensive consultation with different stakeholders, we are now issuing the updated guidelines. ASCI remains deeply committed to consumer protection, and we will continue to update our Code to reﬂect contemporary and emerging concerns in advertising content”.