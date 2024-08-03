Subho Sengupta launches Possible Creations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With over 25 years of experience, Sengupta has worked at J Walter Thompson, TBWA\ India, Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising in the past.
Subho Sengupta, former executive vice president and general manager, Contract Advertising, has launched his new venture Possible Creations, a bespoke marketing and communication agency.
Announcing its launch on LinkedIn, Sengupta wrote, the agency will "help brands and individuals discover the best version of themselves. Inspire and encourage them to do things they never thought is POSSIBLE."
"At POSSIBLE, we believe every idea is a seed of possibility waiting to bloom.
We defy the limits of the impossible, transform consumer aspirations into actualities.
We challenge convention, embrace innovation, and create without boundaries.
We see opportunities where others see obstacles, turn visions into strategies.
We navigate the unknown, with creativity as our compass and technology as our tool, to transform uncertainty into opportunity.
We explore the uncharted territories of imagination, shaping tomorrow's world today.
In the realm of POSSIBLE, there are no ceilings, only endless skies of potential.
Join us as we redefine what's possible, one bold idea at a time," he wrote.
