Suhana Masala narrates the power of spice through its new TVC

The film opens with a traditional elderly woman sensing various scents, fragrances, and odours transmitting throughout the house, with other characters dreading her ability to smell and notice objects from a distance by smell alone. The daughter in law is found to be in awe of her mother in law’s understanding of flavours and fragrances, and prompt judgement of the spice used in the meal – Suhana’s Red Chilli Powder. The tone of the campaign is quirky, home-like, and resonates well with most Indian households with elderly women.