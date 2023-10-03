Suhana Masala narrates the power of spice through its new TVC

The brand has roped in Sarita Joshi and Gujarati celebrity Anjali Barot for this campaign.
Suhana Masala, has released a minute-long TVC to promote and launch its new category of spices range, specially curated for consumers in the Gujarat market.
On the back of consumer research and thorough analysis of the market, the spice maker introduced the ‘Suhana Gujarat special spice range’, curated in collaboration with local Gujarati chefs to suit the palate of consumers.
Suhana realised that their spices were winning on taste and colour along with distinctive aroma - which led to a fresh proposition based on a counter-intuitive insight that - ‘the most well-seasoned cooks rarely judge only by taste, but by aroma’. Creative partner Sideways chose to bring this alive through the humorous lens of a ‘picky Baa’ in a Gujarati household.
The brand has roped in Padma Shri Awardee Sarita Joshi and the renowned Gujarati celebrity Anjali Barot for this multi-media marketing campaign. The multi-media campaign will run across TV, digital, Out-of-Home and retail activation mediums. The campaign is guided by Altivyst Advisors, designed by Sideways Consulting, and produced by Corcoise films. With over 30 years of rich professional experience, Vivek Sharma, founder of Altivyst Advisors, has been taken on board as a Marketing Consultant for Suhana Masala where he is helping shape the marketing strategy and organization.
The film opens with a traditional elderly woman sensing various scents, fragrances, and odours transmitting throughout the house, with other characters dreading her ability to smell and notice objects from a distance by smell alone. The daughter in law is found to be in awe of her mother in law’s understanding of flavours and fragrances, and prompt judgement of the spice used in the meal – Suhana’s Red Chilli Powder. The tone of the campaign is quirky, home-like, and resonates well with most Indian households with elderly women.
Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Chordia, director – strategy, Marketing and Finance, Pravin Masalewale (Suhana), said, “We debuted in the Gujarat market back in 2009 and are now elated to further expand our product range. The renewed marketing initiative in Gujarat with special product range and a multimedia marketing campaign will reinforce our existing legacy, broaden our customer base, and contribute towards our business expansion plans. We are delighted to have partnered up with Sideways Consulting, Altivyst Advisors, and Corcoise Films to bring this vision to life.”
Speaking on this campaign, Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways Consulting, said, “We have always done humorous films for Suhana, rooted in real-life insights. So when it came to launching the special Gujarat chilli powder with a distinct aroma, we thought who better to use than someone who can sniff out everything that goes on in a house … the Baa.”
Suhana Masala has added five new spices to its Gujarati range; namely Suhana Gujarat Special Red Chilli Powder, Suhana Gujarat Special Coriander Powder, Suhana Gujarat Special Coriander Cumin Powder, Suhana Gujarat Special Resham Kashmiri Chilli Powder, and Suhana Gujarat Special Turmeric Powder, all well-suited to satiate the palate of local consumers. All the products are available in the pack sizes of 100g, 200g, 500g and 1Kg, Also, smaller packs available at the cost of Rs 5/- and Rs 10/.
Client – Pravin Masalewale (Suhana)
Director (Strategy, Marketing & Finance) : Vishal Chordia
Marketing Team: Krishna Agrawal, Rushikesh Patil
Marketing consultant – Altivyst Advisors
Agency - Sideways Consulting
Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal
Creative: Sameer Sojwal, Nilay Moonje, Vaibhav Patil, Prashant Sinha, Kshipra Dubey, Vaibhav Patil, Aakruti Bhatt, Deepika Narvekar
Account Management: Vanita D’Mello, Ricky Barretto, Farzaad Dastoor
Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Desiree Dsouza, Amatulla Mukadam
Production House - Corcoise Films
Director: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy
Producers: Bhavin Gajria