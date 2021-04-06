Sun Pharma’s Abzorb dusting powder makes a push for ‘consumer brand’ status with new campaign

Vidhi Shanghvi, business head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said, “Summers can mean a period of itching and fungal infection, and it is extremely hard to shake off once you get it. The new campaign aims to sensitise consumers about the advantages of keeping sweat and its associated problems at bay by using Abzorb dusting powder daily. Unlike regular talcum powders which provide only a cooling sensation, Abzorb’s unique combination of talc and starch ensures superior sweat absorption and strong protection against fungal infections due to clotrimazole."