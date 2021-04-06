Sun Pharma’s Abzorb dusting powder makes a push for ‘consumer brand’ status with new campaign

Abzorb is unlike the regular talcum powders. It has for long been an OTC medicine usually prescribed by a dermatologist.
Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has roped in Pankaj Tripathi as the new brand ambassador of Abzorb dusting powder. In a new campaign conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, on the theme, “Apnao Abzorb ka haath” Tripathi is seen promoting the ‘prophylactic’ usage of the Abzorb powder to keep fungal infections at bay.
But that’s just the campaign part. Abzorb is unlike the regular talcum powders. It is an OTC medicine usually prescribed by a dermatologist. And unlike a Ponds, a kirana isn’t Abzorb’s main point of distribution. It is sold mainly via drug stores.
Deploying a popular celeb and the increased focus on advertising points towards the brand’s desire to evolve as a consumer brand. Sebamed, one other OTC brand that took the consumer route recently made quite a bang with its advertising. Unlike Sebamed’s frontal attack on HUL, Abzorb’s is more of a witty problem-solution type.
The campaign comes in time for summer since the product is a remedy for of fungal infection, skin rashes and itching caused by sweat.
The film uses the ‘hand’ as a visual device, prompting sufferers to respect their hands and put them to good use, leaving sweat related problems to Abzorb. The campaign also aims to cultivate the habit of using the product daily.
Vidhi Shanghvi, business head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said, “Summers can mean a period of itching and fungal infection, and it is extremely hard to shake off once you get it. The new campaign aims to sensitise consumers about the advantages of keeping sweat and its associated problems at bay by using Abzorb dusting powder daily. Unlike regular talcum powders which provide only a cooling sensation, Abzorb’s unique combination of talc and starch ensures superior sweat absorption and strong protection against fungal infections due to clotrimazole."
Commenting on the campaign, Madhu Noorani, President, Lowe Lintas said, "Fungal infection is a covert but common problem that worries many. In this campaign, Pankaj Tripathi in his usual demeanor and light hearted way advocates people to curb the problem of sweat and fungal infection related problems in advance, so that one can focus on doing better, greater work.”
Agency Credits:
Creative:
Madhu Noorani
Sanchita Sinha
Varsha Iyer
Jeet Singh
Strategy:
Anurag Prasad
Abhishek Joshi
Account Management:
Shantanu Sapre
Shweta Iyer
Shivangi Sanghvi
