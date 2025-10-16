Sunfeast Baked Creations launches ‘Your Gift Language’ campaign

ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations has launched its new festive campaign, ‘Your Gift Language’, encouraging people to look beyond predictable sweet boxes and embrace more personal, experiential gifting this Diwali.

Advertisment

The campaign highlights the growing preference for meaningful gifts that express individuality and craftsmanship. It aims to transform gifting from a routine exchange into an act of storytelling — where every box reflects care, creativity, and taste.

Rooted in Indian tradition yet inspired by global patisserie culture, ‘Your Gift Language’ celebrates thoughtful indulgence and invites consumers to gift with emotion.

The brand has also released a digital film featuring South Indian actress Parvati Nair, who replaces standard mithai boxes with artisanal hampers filled with desserts and truffles. Through her portrayal, the film captures the campaign’s essence — this Diwali isn’t about gifting more, but gifting better.

The ‘Your Gift Language’ collection includes a variety of hampers for different occasions, ranging from intimate celebrations to large gatherings. Each hamper blends freshness with artistry and is available across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad via Swiggy and Zomato.

Among the featured assortments are the Artisanal Truffles & Brownie Gift Box with Diya, Diwali Special Sweets & Dry Fruits Hamper, and the Assorted Desserts Hamper Box — all crafted to elevate the gifting experience.

With this campaign, Sunfeast Baked Creations positions festive gifting as an experience of thoughtful indulgence, where every box tells a personal story.