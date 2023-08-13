Sunfeast Dark Fantasy ropes in SRK as brand ambassador

The campaign positions both the cookies and SRK as endearing fixtures in the hearts of the masses.
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has roped in SRK as brand ambassador. The brand recently unveiled a number of films featuring the actor. The campaign titled 'HarDilKiFantasy' positions both the cookies and SRK as endearing fixtures in the hearts of the masses.
The film set inside a salon shows a lady frustrated because her appointment is late. Amid her wait, she indulges in a Sunfeast Dark Fantasy treat, which leads to her fantasy of SRK as her personal stylist. However, her dream is short-lived as it ends as soon as she devours the last bit of the cookie.
The brand has been teasing fans about SRK's partnership with them for a while now. They released a couple of short videos featuring SRK, however kept the ad film under wraps till now. Papparazzi Instagram pages like Manav Manglani and Viral Bhayani were also the part of the 'pre-campaign' and hosted a couple of tease reels.
Notably, SRK had previously graced the role of brand ambassador for ITC's 'Sunfeast' biscuits,