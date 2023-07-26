Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates mom’s superpower to fight biases faced by their children

Today, it’s a proven fact that biases due to societal stereotypes often hinder a child’s progress and lead to the child losing out on potential opportunities in his or her area of interest. According to a survey conducted by Sunfeast Mom’s Magic in collaboration with Crownit, a whopping 91% of the respondents who had faced any bias, shared that they have faced it during their school or college days. Whenever children have been denied opportunities due to judgmental thinking, it has been their moms who have stood up and fought for them.