Sunfeast reveals Shah Rukh Khan ‘Ke Tiffin Mein Kya Hai’ in latest campaign

Damodaran. M, president and head of office, FCB Ulka, Bangalore added that, “As Indians, our behaviour has always been to satisfy our craving for something sweet after every meal. However, when it came to our tiffins, this behaviour was missing. And, that was an opportunity for us to position Dark Fantasy as the ideal fit for your tiffin’s sweet ending. Our product, in both form and taste, will complete every tiffin box that is being packed or opened across India”. The Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending campaign will be rolled out across various digital media platforms across the country.