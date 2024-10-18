Sunil Grover graces Zomato's Diwali campaign with 'variety'

Zomato has unveiled its latest Diwali campaign featuring actor and comedian Sunil Grover in two light-hearted ads, perfectly timed for the start of the festive season. The campaign aims to get the word out about Zomato’s newly introduced ‘large order fleet’ service with exclusive festive deals, designed to handle bulk food orders for gatherings and events.

Advertisment

The first ad highlights the extensive menu options available on Zomato. It begins with a boy sitting next to Sunil Grover scrolling through the Zomato app and remarking, “Zomato jaisi variety kisi mein nahi hai” (No one has more variety than Zomato). Grover, who plays a wide range of humorous roles on The Kapil Sharma Show, takes offense at the idea that Zomato’s variety could rival his own and springs into action.

Using his comic genius, Grover morphs into multiple personas at the blink of an eye. First, he appears as a glamorous woman dressed in a vibrant red and gold outfit. Next, he transforms into an elderly man wearing a dark suit and a vintage checkered cap. Lastly, he becomes a flashy celebrity figure wearing a multicoloured fur jacket, leaving the audience entertained as he parodies the very idea of “variety.”

The film concludes with a twist, as Grover appears at the youngster's home dressed as a Zomato delivery partner. Handing over the order, he says goodbye with a cheeky flying kiss in his signature style.

The second ad is set in Grover’s house, where he’s hosting a grand Diwali party. A Zomato delivery boy shows up, excited at the prospect of meeting stars and celebrities at the actor’s party. Grover warmly wishes the delivery boy a “Happy Diwali” upon receiving the food order, but the real surprise comes when the delivery boy sneaks a look inside the party.

What he sees leaves him stunned—each guest at the party is Sunil Grover in disguise. The ad concludes with the ‘Sunilverse’, comprised of different characters played by Grover, rooting for the Zomato delivery.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal launched the ‘large order fleet’ service in April 2024. The service is specifically designed to cater to gatherings and events, handling food orders for up to 50 people. The platform is also running promotions such as “Buy 5 Get 5 Free” and “Flat 20% Off” on selected items to encourage users to make use of the service during the festive season.

Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people. pic.twitter.com/RCH6v0kxfn — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 16, 2024

Sunil Grover is widely recognised for his work in The Kapil Sharma Show. Known for his characters like Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Devi, Grover’s comedic versatility makes him the perfect fit for a campaign centered around variety.

Currently, he is a part of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, a Hindi-language comedy talk show hosted and produced by Kapil Sharma. The second season is now streaming exclusively on the OTT platform.

Grover has also made a mark in the film industry. Recently, he appeared in the Amazon Prime web series Tandav, surprising audiences with a serious role that stood in stark contrast to his usual comedic performances. He has also been part of major Bollywood films such as Jawan (2023), Bharat (2019), Gabbar Is Back (2015), and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).