Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33 unveils new TVC for first-time users seeking safe hair colour solutions

The TVC addresses the need of young women who are looking for safe colouring options with natural ingredients.
Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL), an Indian beauty and personal care, has unveiled a new TVC for Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33, oil based hair colour under Brand Vasmol. The TVC addresses the need of young women who are looking for safe colouring options with natural ingredients.
The film begins with a young woman applying Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33 to her greying hair as her younger sister enters, recording the process. The younger sister praises her sibling’s bravery for coloring her hair and addressing the belief that hair colour leads to bleaching and premature greying. The elder sister clarifies that it's not about bravery but about choosing a safe option. She explains the benefits of Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33, an oil-based hair colour with a unique blend of oils and natural ingredients that delivers a natural black color and is completely safe.
The TVC shows how the product is easily applied like regular hair oil, washed out after an hour, and should be reapplied every 15 days. At the end, the younger sister admires her elder sister’s beautiful black hair and calls her brave. The TVC concludes with the elder sister saying the brand's famous tagline with a twist: ‘Safed nahi rahenge mere baal, Vasmol ne kiya kamaal.’
Speaking about the new TVC, Dheeraj Arora, managing director and CEO, HRIPL said, “Vasmol has been a trusted ally for generations, providing safe hair colouring options across India. With this new TVC, we aim to broaden our consumers and to reach women aged 28-35 years who have started seeing early greys but may hesitate to color their hair due bleach-induced damage to hair. For decades, Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33 has been the most trusted brand which offers credible hair colouring solutions. Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33 is a unique blend of oils with natural ingredients like Amla, Hibiscus and Bhringa Raj.”
"The brand aims to evolve and resonate with modern women by offering natural and safe hair colouring options that align with today's needs. The latest TVC emphasises the rational relevance of Vasmol and why it is still the safest hair colour as it was decades back, highlighting its relevance to the current generation. It underlines that the essence of Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33's age-old traditions is as sacrosanct to modern women as it was to previous generations. This campaign serves as a bridge between cherished traditions and the dynamic, ever-changing aspirations of today's women, demonstrating that Vasmol's values are enduring and adaptable. The modern day woman is both brave and beautiful and that’s the ‘Kamaal’ the brand brings into their lives,” says Madhu Noorani, president, Lowe Lintas.
The brand film has been released in Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Assamese languages.
TVC credentials:
Creative agency – Lowe Lintas
Ad Director - Deb Medhekar
Creative team – Madhu Noorani, Sanchita Sinha, Gurugram Iyer, Tabish Shaikh
Account Management – Anaheeta Goenka, Adhideb Ghosh, Rupesh Naik, Mitali Kulkarni
Account Planning – Pooja Rawat, Divya Jaiswal