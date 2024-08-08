Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33 unveils new TVC for first-time users seeking safe hair colour solutions

"The brand aims to evolve and resonate with modern women by offering natural and safe hair colouring options that align with today's needs. The latest TVC emphasises the rational relevance of Vasmol and why it is still the safest hair colour as it was decades back, highlighting its relevance to the current generation. It underlines that the essence of Super Vasmol Kesh Kala 33's age-old traditions is as sacrosanct to modern women as it was to previous generations. This campaign serves as a bridge between cherished traditions and the dynamic, ever-changing aspirations of today's women, demonstrating that Vasmol's values are enduring and adaptable. The modern day woman is both brave and beautiful and that’s the ‘Kamaal’ the brand brings into their lives,” says Madhu Noorani, president, Lowe Lintas.