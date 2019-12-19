Superdry's Insta ad features a mix of influencers

British clothing company Superdry has launched a new campaign collaborating with a multitude of celebrities to get the message across. The campaign - #SDMYWAY, is Superdry India's first campaign, and will see presence on Instagram.
The campaign makes a case for simplicity and boldness in a short video designed for Instagram, and features the likes of Kubbra Sait, Jim Sarbh, Aparshakti Khuranna, Tahira Kashyap and Guru Randhawa. The ad film shows all of the mentioned influencers narrating their way of life with an umbrella term for them all – 'My Way'. Upholding originality, the Instagram spot makes a case for diversity of lifestyles, and their acceptance.
The core of the campaign – My Way, has been contexualised in five acts in the ad film. To Rise (with Kubbra Sait), To Choose (With Aparshakti Khurrana), To Express (with Jim Sarbh), To Be (with Tahira Kashyap) and To Play (with Guru Randhawa). All of these acts reveal some insights into the lives of these artists, in how they approach their daily routines.
The campaign illustrates the rigour within urban Indians, and how originality can lead to desired outcomes, thereby inspiring people with simple things that celebrities do; things that can be emulated by people, especially millennials.
Interestingly, the brand has chosen to drape the celebrities with winter clothes. Sporting reversible jackets, sweatshirts, beer and skittles t-shirts, the ad film also gives a sneak peak into Superdry India's winter wear collection, as the temperatures drop across India.
Here are the pictures from the campaign: