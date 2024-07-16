Supply6 unveils TVC featuring cricketer AB de Villiers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Supply6, a prominent direct-to-consumer (D2C) nutrition startup, has launched a new television commercial (TVC) featuring renowned cricketer AB de Villiers. The advertisement promotes Supply6 360, an innovative supplement aimed at providing comprehensive health benefits through convenient sachets.
The TVC highlights AB de Villiers, affectionately known as Mr. 360, incorporating Supply6 360 into his daily routine. The product is designed to deliver essential vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and nutrients that support immune function, gut health, brain function, and sustained energy.
Supply6's co-founder and CEO, Vaibhav Bhandari, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, "We are thrilled to introduce Supply6 360 with AB de Villiers, an epitome of health and fitness. Supply6 360 offers consumers a simple yet powerful way to address multiple health needs. It enhances physical health, supports mental agility, and boosts overall vitality, making it indispensable for individuals striving for peak performance in their daily lives."
Rahul Jacob, co-founder of Supply6, added, "With AB de Villiers' support, we aim to inspire more people to prioritise their wellness. The ad emphasises our commitment to providing an easy way to address dietary gaps. With AB de Villiers endorsing our product, we're not just promoting a supplement; we're advocating for a healthy lifestyle that values sustained health, good gut health, and energy."
AB de Villiers, celebrated for his exceptional cricket career and fitness, is both the brand ambassador and an investor in Supply6. His endorsement underscores the credibility and authenticity of Supply6's mission to improve lifestyles with easy-to-use, scientifically proven supplements.
The TV commercial will be promoted on platforms such as YouTube and Meta, targeting health-conscious individuals. Supply6 continues to lead the industry by offering products that prioritise consumer wellness and convenience. The TVC underscores Supply6's commitment to empowering individuals with accessible and effective health solutions, supported by the endorsement of a trusted figure like AB de Villiers.