Supreme Court's misleading advertisement findings will not have any impact on Patanjali: Report

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a writ suit against some corporations for deceptive advertising, and the top court was considering it. "The observations of the Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Limited which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only," Patanjali Foods stated in a regulatory filing. It further stated that Patanjali Foods' routine business operations and financial performance "do not have any beating" from the observations.