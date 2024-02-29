Supreme Court's misleading advertisement findings will not have any impact on Patanjali: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A regulatory filing indicates that its regular business operations and financial performance are not adversely affected by the observations.
According to a report on Moneycontrol, Patanjali claims that its operations will not be impacted by the Supreme Court's finding of "misleading advertisements" over some of Patanjali Ayurved's products, the Ramdev-led company clarified on February 27.
The managing director Balakrishna and yoga guru Ramdev co-founded Patanjali Ayurved; earlier in the day, the highest court panel served them a show-cause notice for breaking their pledge not to make "misleading claims" in their marketing for the company's medications.
The stock markets saw a little decline in Patanjali Foods shares during the February 27 trading session. The share closed at Rs 1,620.20 a share on the BSE, down 1.22 percent from the finish of the previous day.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a writ suit against some corporations for deceptive advertising, and the top court was considering it. "The observations of the Supreme Court of India do not relate to Patanjali Foods Limited which is an independent listed entity and operates in the space of edible oil and food FMCG products only," Patanjali Foods stated in a regulatory filing. It further stated that Patanjali Foods' routine business operations and financial performance "do not have any beating" from the observations.