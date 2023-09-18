Suryakumar Yadav showcases his ‘Dhaakad Hai’ spirit in Lenskart’s latest TVC ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

The ad film serves as a powerful testament to the belief – “When you have faith in yourself, there are no limits to what you can achieve”.
Lenskart, unveiled a powerful ad film featuring cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav. It takes the viewers on a journey of suspense and anticipation leaving them on the edge of their seats. The ad film serves as a powerful testament to the belief – “When you have faith in yourself, there are no limits to what you can achieve”. The tagline “Lenskart Dhaakad Hai” encapsulates the central theme of the TVC.
Set in the vibrant backdrop of an Indian alley, the film begins with youngsters being engrossed in a game of cricket. A menacing bowler takes down a batsman, leading to an intense celebration. However, when the next batsman (Surya Kumar Yadav) walks into the field, a sense of panic and fear grips the entire team. The tension escalates as Surya Kumar Yadav wears his Lenskart glasses. What follows is a thrilling sequence of events that culminates into a heart-pounding cricket match, with Surya Kumar Yadav’s extraordinary swing of the bat ending it.
Commenting on the TVC Ramneek Khurana, co-founder & India CEO, Lenskart adds “I have always believed that advertising is at its best when it remains true to itself and, more importantly, to the people it speaks to. With this ad film, we have strived to convey our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to be their authentic selves and break free from the shackles of self-doubt. That’s precisely what our aim is with the introduction of ‘Dhaakad Hai’ - a spirit that encourages you to pursue your dream relentlessly.”
Suryakumar Yadav adds "I'm thrilled to be part of this ad film, which embodies the values of self-belief and individuality. I hope it encourages everyone to embrace their authentic selves and proudly showcase how truly Dhaakad they are to the world."
In a world where self-doubt can often hold people back, Lenskart’s new TVC stands out as a beacon of inspiration. It encourages everyone to shed their insecurities, embrace their true selves and pursue their dream fearlessly.
The TVC beautifully illustrates how, like in a game of cricket and in the game of life too, it is essential to trust oneself. Lenskart has always gravitated towards driving this belief - by giving their audience access to high quality eyewear at great prices or by equipping them with specialized eyewear - reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of being undeterred and bold.