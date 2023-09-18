Suryakumar Yadav showcases his ‘Dhaakad Hai’ spirit in Lenskart’s latest TVC ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Commenting on the TVC Ramneek Khurana, co-founder & India CEO, Lenskart adds “I have always believed that advertising is at its best when it remains true to itself and, more importantly, to the people it speaks to. With this ad film, we have strived to convey our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to be their authentic selves and break free from the shackles of self-doubt. That’s precisely what our aim is with the introduction of ‘Dhaakad Hai’ - a spirit that encourages you to pursue your dream relentlessly.”