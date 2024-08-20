Swiggy celebrates 10 years with a real balloon attached ad on TOI

"Our 10th anniversary is a momentous occasion, and we wanted to celebrate it in a way that truly elevates the experience for our users," said Mayur Hola, head brand for Swiggy. “This balloon-powered print ad does more than just announce our special birthday offer—it adds a playful, sensory dimension that makes the interaction engaging and unforgettable. The idea stemmed from 'Swiggy app ka budday is aap ka budday' and we wanted to give a return gift to our customers as most children would do on their birthdays. Offering Swiggy One at Rs 10 for 4 months is our way of expressing our gratitude to our users for their unwavering and incredible support and loyalty in the last decade.”