Swiggy celebrates 10 years with a real balloon attached ad on TOI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Once inflated, the balloon reveals a message offering Swiggy One at just Rs 10 for 4 months.
To mark its 10th anniversary, Swiggy has come up with a unique way to surprise its users. As part of its celebration, Swiggy introduced an innovative print ad with a real balloon attached, inviting users to participate in an interactive experience that reveals a special birthday offer: Swiggy One at just Rs 10 for 4 months.
The ad appeared exclusively in The Times of India, Bangalore. Hidden inside the newspaper, the balloon serves as a fun and interactive element that encourages readers to get involved in the celebration. Once inflated, the balloon reveals a message offering Swiggy One at an unbeatable price, making it a real birthday treat for Swiggy users.
"Our 10th anniversary is a momentous occasion, and we wanted to celebrate it in a way that truly elevates the experience for our users," said Mayur Hola, head brand for Swiggy. “This balloon-powered print ad does more than just announce our special birthday offer—it adds a playful, sensory dimension that makes the interaction engaging and unforgettable. The idea stemmed from 'Swiggy app ka budday is aap ka budday' and we wanted to give a return gift to our customers as most children would do on their birthdays. Offering Swiggy One at Rs 10 for 4 months is our way of expressing our gratitude to our users for their unwavering and incredible support and loyalty in the last decade.”
“At Havas, we believe in pushing the envelope—literally and figuratively. Our collaboration with Swiggy over the years and now, even for their 10th anniversary exemplifies how traditional mediums can be reimagined to create unforgettable and meaningful customer experiences,” said Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India.
This campaign is rooted in the concept of multisensory marketing, a strategy proven to enhance user engagement and build brand loyalty. By incorporating a physical element—an actual balloon—Swiggy is not just promoting a deal but creating a memorable experience that resonates with users on multiple levels.
Swiggy’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional advertising is evident in this campaign, much like its recent mango-scented print ad for Swiggy Instamart, which invited users to “smell” the image of fresh mangoes.