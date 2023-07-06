Swiggy Instamart's period drama stars Cyrus Sahukar

The new campaign is set in the fictional land of 'Instapur' and highlights how Swiggy Instamart delivers groceries in minutes.
Swiggy Instamart, a quick grocery delivery brand, has launched a new campaign titled 'Instapur'. The campaign features actor and VJ Cyrus Sahukar playing the role of an ancient Indian king in a series of short and quirky films.
The ads that are less than a minute long, are set in the fictional land of 'Instapur'.
The films highlight the brand's instant grocery delivery services. Over the years, Swiggy Instamart has mastered the art of making 30-second ad films to attract younger audiences. Their earlier campaigns have featured actors like Pankaj Tripathi and R. Madhavan.