Swiggy offers to serve Onam Sadhya this year with a sprinkle of Mohanlal magic

The ad showcases all the key ingredients of Kerala's harvest festival. It opens with a spirited game of 'Vadamvali' (tug of war), a popular game played during the festival. Everyone is wearing the traditional Kasavu fineries, adding to the cultural authenticity of the depiction. The sumptuous traditional feast, served on banana leaves, culminates with three varieties of payasam. And then someone asks the important question "Are there only three varieties of payasam?" In response, the advertisement presents Swiggy as a convenient solution, effectively highlighting its prompt delivery service.