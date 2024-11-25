Swiggy taps into popularity of India’s Got Latent in its latest campaign

Swiggy has unveiled a new campaign leveraging the viral appeal of YouTube’s popular show India’s Got Latent. The ad, now live on Swiggy India’s Instagram handle, promotes the platform's Bolt offering, 10-minute meals, and beverage delivery service.

It features contestants Keshav Jha, Sharon, Naman Arora, Suryansh Tiwari, and Sewashree Burah, all of them gained prominence on the show.

In the ad, Naman Arora dreams of the other contestants enacting the quirks that made them famous. Suryansh Tiwari mimics Salman Khan, as he did on the show, while Sewashree Burah plays the guitar. Sharon, known for her distinct laugh, takes on a ghostly avatar, and Keshav Jha brings his signature style to the screen.

In the dream, Arora becomes increasingly unsettled as he encounters each quirky character reenacting their signature acts. Just as the dream intensifies, he is jolted awake by the sound of his phone ringing—a notification that his Swiggy order has been delivered.

This isn’t Swiggy’s first foray into influencer-driven campaigns. The food aggregator has previously collaborated with viral internet personalities like Puneet Superstar, Dolly Chaiwala, Vada Pav Girl, and Ganji Chudail, highlighting its platform features group ordering.

The popularity of India’s Got Latent also lies in its unique scoring format. Contestants perform for a panel of judges, self-rate their performance, and win the episode’s ticket revenue if their rating matches the judges’ average score. The show’s episodes frequently trend on YouTube, often hitting the number-one spot within hours of release.

Brands have been quick to capitalise on the show’s success, with each episode featuring sponsorships from prominent names. In addition to the show itself, its contestants are also becoming a part of the influencer mix for the brands.