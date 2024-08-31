Swiggy's new ad tackles the chaos of group orders at parties

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad stars viral influencers including Puneet Superstar, Dolly Chaiwala, Vada pav girl, Ganji Chudail and more.
Food delivery platform Swiggy has launched a group ordering function that allows up to 40 customers to place orders simultaneously and add various items to a single cart. To promote its new group ordering service, Swiggy has brought together a wildly diverse group of influencers for an unexpected collaboration.
The ad film humorously tackles the common challenge of ordering food for a large group. It showcases Swiggy’s Group Ordering feature that works as an anti-chaos when it comes to group food decisions. Each meme creator brings their unique flair to the film, making for an entertaining watch. Captioned, “Pathar pe pathar maare toh chingari nikalti, Swiggy pe order karne poori gang nikalti,” the film humorously depicts common group-ordering dilemmas.
The ad kicks off with a man asking, "Toh kya khaenge aap?" (What will you eat?) and the chaos begins. Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar shouts for Yakhni Pulao, while Dolly Chaiwala, who recently served tea to Bill Gates, is game for anything foreign. The drama escalates with Chandrika Gera, famous vada pav girl and Bigg Boss 3 contestant wishing for everyone to eat something along with Laxmi Sharma, known for her viral "Level sabke niklenge" dialogue.
Qureshi, who became an internet sensation with his dance moves to 'Dil vich tere liye time kadke' is still dancing to the same moves with different lyrics.
Darshan, true to form, is focused on singing, while Satvik Subramaniam offers his usual commentary. Just when it seems like Swiggy couldn't surprise you any more, Ganji Chudail, the viral animated character, makes an appearance, taking the ad to an entirely new level of quirkiness.
And it all wraps up with "Kya aapke dost bhi aise hai?"—a perfect nod to the chaos that unfolds. There couldn’t be a better way to promote group ordering by Swiggy than by showcasing how these characters behave when they’re together.
Launched earlier this month, Swiggy’s Group Ordering feature is perfect for various occasions—from festivals and game nights to team lunches and meetings. As the festive season approaches, this feature allows users to select a restaurant, create a group order, and soon, even split the bill.